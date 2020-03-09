All-woman delegation goes to Kartarpur Sahib

Parneet declined to comment on a recent statement made by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Kartarpur Corridor which had sparked a controversy. Parneet declined to comment on a recent statement made by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Kartarpur Corridor which had sparked a controversy.

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) sent a group of 125 women to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib via the newly built corridor to celebrate International Women’s Day on Sunday.

Former Patiala MP Parneet Kaur also accompanied the group.

“It is great to visit Kartarpur Sahib on Women’s Day to celebrate the power of women. Guru Nanak spent 18 years at Kartarpur Sahib. He empowered women when women were taken for granted by all sections of society and they were used as property. He was the first to talk about equal rights of women,” said Parneet Kaur. She declined to comment on a recent statement made by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Kartarpur Corridor which had sparked a controversy.

“This delegation, the first of its kind, was flagged off by Maharani Preneet Kaur and graced by several dignitaries like MP Lok Sabha Punjab Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Major General Vikram Singh, Vice Chancellor Guru Nanak Dev University Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Inspector General Border Range S P Singh Parmar, Deputy Commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon, Police Commissioner Amritsar Dr Sukhchain Singh,” read the FLO press note.

