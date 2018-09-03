All warnings shared with Kerala: IMD

Responding to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that India Meteorological Department (IMD) had not warned them of heavy rainfall on August 14 and 15, the agency has clarified that all necessary severe weather warnings were issued well in advance.

In an official statement on its website, the IMD said that information of strong monsoon conditions with heavy rainfall activity was shared with high-level Kerala government officials during a meeting convened by the chief minister on August 9.

“The Additional Chief Secretary (Rescue and Disaster Management) was briefed regularly over phone. Also, Member Secretary of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) was briefed on August 10. Similar briefings were held with district collectors of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on August 14,” the official statement stated.

