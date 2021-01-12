All vaccine doses from SII, Bharat Biotech to be received by Jan 14 in all states/UTs: Govt

The government said that 38.5 lakh Bharat Biotech's Covaxin doses will cost Rs 295 each (excluding taxes), adding that the company will be providing 16.5 lakh doses for free, bringing the price to Rs 206 each.

The Union Health Ministry announced Tuesday all vaccine doses, 1.10 crore from Serum Insititute of India and 55 lakh from Bharat Biotech, will be given to all states and Union Territories by January 14. During a press briefing today, the government said that 38.5 lakh Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin doses will cost Rs 295 each (excluding taxes), adding that the company will be providing 16.5 lakh doses for free, bringing the price to Rs 206 each.

Besides this, the government said that 1.10 crore doses of Covishield vaccine are being procured from the Serum Institute of India (SII) at a cost of Rs 200 per dose, excluding taxes.

India’s active Covid-19 caseload dipped to 2,16,558 on Tuesday with its share in the total coronavirus cases reported so far further shrinking to 2.07 per cent, according to the Union health ministry. While India recorded 12,584 new cases of coronavirus in a day, the lowest in around seven months, a net decline of 5,968 cases has been registered during the same period.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,11,294, on Tuesday pushing the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 96.49 per cent. The country recorded 167 deaths recorded in a day.

Here are the Health Ministry announcements from the briefing today

* All vaccine doses, 1.10 cr from Serum Institute and 55 lakh from Bharat Biotech, will be received by Jan 14 in all states/UTs.

* Over 54 lakh Covishield doses have been received till 4 pm Tuesday at designated national, state-level vaccine stores.

* About 43.96 pc COVID-19 patients are in healthcare facilities, 56.04 pc in home isolation.

* COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world; even though daily new cases declining in India, we can’t show laxity.

* India’s overall COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 5.7 pc. Positivity rate in last one week was recorded at 2 per cent.