All UP schools under RTI: state info officer

All private schools in Uttar Pradesh will now be considered under the purview of the Right to Information Act and will, thereby, be compelled to provide information sought under the same.

State Information Commissioner Pramod Kumar Tiwari gave this ruling while disposing of an appeal moved in the matter of Sanjay Sharma Vs Information Officer/Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow on Wednesday. He recommended to the chief secretary that in view of the importance of public information, private school administrators be instructed to appoint Public Information Officers.

Earlier, appellant Sanjay Sharma had filed a second appeal under the RTI Act with respect to two reputed private schools in the state capital with Information Officer/Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.