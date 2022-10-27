All states to have NIA offices by 2024 to counter terrorism: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday announced all states in the country will have National Investigation Agency (NIA) offices by 2024 as a strategy to counter terrorism.

Speaking at the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming session) in Faridabad, Haryana, Shah said it is the collective responsibility of states and the Centre to effectively tackle trans-border crimes.

The chief ministers of eight states and home ministers and deputy chief ministers of 16 states have gathered in Faridabad for the two-day event, which is being chaired by Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the session on Friday through video-conferencing.

“In our Constitution, law and order is a state subject…but we can be successful against trans-border or borderless crimes only when all states sit together to ponder over them, make a common strategy and (make) efforts to curb them,” Shah said in his address.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ has been organised with the objective to prepare an action plan for the implementation of ‘Vision 2047’ and ‘Panch Pran’ announced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech.

The two-day event will see state leaders discussing cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increase in usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, and other internal security issues.

“The role of ‘Nari Shakti’ is important to achieve the goal of ‘Developed India by 2047’ and special emphasis will be given to the safety of women and creating a safe environment for them. The aim of the conference is also to facilitate national policy-making and better planning and coordination in the above-mentioned areas,” the ministry earlier said in a statement about the ‘Chintan Shivir’.