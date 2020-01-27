Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan: Will not let anyone live in peace if harmed

“CAA is a central law and everyone is required to follow it to abide by the laws of this land,” Singh said. (Twitter: rajnathsingh) “CAA is a central law and everyone is required to follow it to abide by the laws of this land,” Singh said. (Twitter: rajnathsingh)

All states in the country are required to follow the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is a central law, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Monday in a pro-CAA rally in Karnataka.

The minister’s reaction was made hours after West Bengal became the fourth state to pass a resolution against the contentious law. “CAA is a central law and everyone is required to follow it to abide by the laws of this land,” Singh said.

He further accused the Congress of misleading people on the issue, reminding the opposition party to “not forget its duty towards the nation.”

Further explaining that CAA would not hurt sentiments of any religion, he said the new law would instead give relief to the victims facing religious persecution. “Certain forces want to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims on the issue of CAA,” he said.

He added that several leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had expressed the desire to provide Indian citizenship to minorities like Hindus and Sikhs. “PM Narendra Modi has now fulfilled that vision by bringing in the law (CAA),” he added.

Claiming that no decision including the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was made in a hurry, he said, “We have not done anything in a hurry. Each move has been made after careful consideration.”

Further defending the BJP-led central government’s key decisions this term, Singh said, “We promised in our manifesto to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, build a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and to ban Triple Talaq. We have kept all the promises made to the people.”

The Defence minister sent out a message to Pakistan saying “India would not let anyone live in peace if it is harmed.” He said, “We will not bother anyone but if someone tries to do so to us, we will not let them live in peace.”

The event held in Goldfinch City off Kuloor – Kavoor Road in the port town was attended by several top leaders of the BJP including Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha MP Shobha Karandlaje, and BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel among others.

“We had promised to give citizenship to minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh & Afghanistan,” the Defence Minister wrote on Twitter after the address.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App