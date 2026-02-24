Seven killed after Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand’s Chatra: What we know so far

The DGCA said, "Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district." (Photo/ANI)

All the seven persons on board an air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening. It was flying from Ranchi to Delhi when the crash took place shortly after the aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd took off from Ranchi airport at 7.11 pm.

Who all were on board the air ambulance?

Capt Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Capt Savrajdeep Singh; the patient, Sanjay Kumar; attendents Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar; a doctor, Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta; and paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra were on board.

What happened minutes before the crash?

The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19.11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata at 19.34 IST, aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM (nautical miles) South-East of Varanasi.