Seven killed after Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand’s Chatra: What we know so far

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
All the seven persons on board an air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening. It was flying from Ranchi to Delhi when the crash took place shortly after the aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd took off from Ranchi airport at 7.11 pm.
Capt Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Capt Savrajdeep Singh; the patient, Sanjay Kumar; attendents Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar; a doctor, Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta; and paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra were on board.
The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19.11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata at 19.34 IST, aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM (nautical miles) South-East of Varanasi.
The patient, Sanjay Kumar (41), a resident of Chandwa in Latehar district, was brought to the hospital with 65 per cent burn injuries on February 16. He was being treated in the hospital,” he said, adding that the family members decided to take him to Delhi for better treatment. They arranged an air ambulance on Monday. The patient left the hospital for Delhi around 4.30 pm.
According to initial local inputs, the aircraft went down in the Karmatad forest area near Charki Tongri under Kasari panchayat in Simaria block of Chatra district.
As per the website of Redbird Airways, it is a Delhi-based charter and air ambulance operator that received its air operator permit in August 2019. It was founded by an aircraft engineer, Akshay Kumar, who also serves as its managing director and chief executive. Its fleet includes a few small aircraft and helicopters.
The district administration’s search and rescue team has already reached the location, and an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team is being dispatched, the DGCA said in a statement.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The new NCERT Class 8 social science textbook covers the period from 1857 to 1947, explaining the freedom movement, Partition of Bengal and India. It notes Congress' eventual acceptance of Partition despite initial opposition. The textbook also includes new information on Britain's exit from India, cultural currents that fueled nationalism, and the Paika rebellion in Odisha.