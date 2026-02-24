Seven killed after Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand’s Chatra: What we know so far

Earlier, Ranchi airport director Vinod Kumar told PTI that the plane lost contact with air traffic control around 20 minutes after takeoff.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 08:43 AM IST
The DGCA said, "Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district."The DGCA said, "Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district." (Photo/ANI)
All the seven persons on board an air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening. It was flying from Ranchi to Delhi when the crash took place shortly after the aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd took off from Ranchi airport at 7.11 pm.

Who all were on board the air ambulance?

Capt Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Capt Savrajdeep Singh; the patient, Sanjay Kumar; attendents Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar; a doctor, Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta; and paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra were on board.

What happened minutes before the crash?

The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19.11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata at 19.34 IST, aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM (nautical miles) South-East of Varanasi.

Why was the patient being flown to Delhi?

The patient, Sanjay Kumar (41), a resident of Chandwa in Latehar district, was brought to the hospital with 65 per cent burn injuries on February 16. He was being treated in the hospital,” he said, adding that the family members decided to take him to Delhi for better treatment. They arranged an air ambulance on Monday. The patient left the hospital for Delhi around 4.30 pm.

Where did the aircraft crash?

According to initial local inputs, the aircraft went down in the Karmatad forest area near Charki Tongri under Kasari panchayat in Simaria block of Chatra district.

What do we know about the Redbird Airways operating the flight?

As per the website of Redbird Airways, it is a Delhi-based charter and air ambulance operator that received its air operator permit in August 2019. It was founded by an aircraft engineer, Akshay Kumar, who also serves as its managing director and chief executive. Its fleet includes a few small aircraft and helicopters.

What is the status of search operation and probe?

The district administration’s search and rescue team has already reached the location, and an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team is being dispatched, the DGCA said in a statement.

