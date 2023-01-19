‘All processes complete, will decide on J&K polls’

With all pre-election processes in Jammu and Kashmir having been completed, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday that Assembly elections will be announced keeping in mind the weather, security concerns and schedule of other elections.

Kumar, who was addressing a press conference to announce the Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya elections, was asked about the timeline for Jammu and Kashmir elections.

“The process of delimitation is complete. The process of SSR [special summary revision] is complete. The process of identifying, fixing and rearranging polling stations after delimitation is also complete. Appointment of ROs [Returning Officers] for those constituencies wherever the changes have taken place, appointment of AEROs [assistant electoral registration officers], and the entire process is complete. So, we are aware that once the process is complete, elections are due and they must be held,” he said.

The CEC added that the commission will take into consideration “the weather, security concerns and all other factors — other elections taking place at that time” before deciding on the schedule. After the ongoing elections in three north-eastern states, Karnataka is expected to have Assembly polls in May.

If held this year, the elections will be the first since the state of Jammu and Kashmir was converted into a Union Territory in 2019. The delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies was carried out from March 2020 to May 2022, leading to 47 seats in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu.