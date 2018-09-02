All places of worship to be charged domestic power rates, UP minister clarifies

“Earlier we used to treat mutts and temples as commercial consumers. Since these are places of worship, we have decided to treat them as domestic consumers. We are going to implement this system soon,” Adityanath had said on Friday at a foundation-stone laying ceremony at Mathura Vrindavan on Friday. (File) “Earlier we used to treat mutts and temples as commercial consumers. Since these are places of worship, we have decided to treat them as domestic consumers. We are going to implement this system soon,” Adityanath had said on Friday at a foundation-stone laying ceremony at Mathura Vrindavan on Friday. (File)

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the “mutts, temples and ashrams” in the state would be treated as domestic power users and cow shelters as agricultural power consumers, the state power minister on Saturday clarified that the plan was for all places of worship, including mosques and churches.

“Earlier we used to treat mutts and temples as commercial consumers. Since these are places of worship, we have decided to treat them as domestic consumers. We are going to implement this system soon,” Adityanath had said on Friday at a foundation-stone laying ceremony at Mathura Vrindavan on Friday. The domestic rates are lower than rates for commercial consumers.

“Cow shelters will be treated as agricultural consumers. ….Gharelu dar par jo ashram hai, jo vishudhh roop se dharmik aur sanskritik kriyakalapon me yaha par bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Bharat ki sanatan dharam ki in paramparaon ko sanrakshan aur samvardhan me apna yogdan de rahe hain waha par ye vyvastha hogi (We will give electricity at domestic rate to the ashrams, which are helping to preserve the culture and heritage of the Sanatan Dharma and Lord Krishna),” the CM had said.

When contacted, Power Minister Srikant Sharma said, “…It should be clarified that all places of worship, be it temple or a church or a mosque will avail of the benefit. However, if any of them are used for commercial purpose, then it will be treated accordingly.” He added that they would implement it very soon. He added that if a cow shelter is running as a dairy, it would be charged as a commercial unit.

Earlier on Friday, the CM suggested that people of Mathura chant Hanuman Chalisa to resolve monkey menace.

