scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

All people living in India are Hindus: Mohan Bhagwat

Anybody who agrees to sing Sanskrit verses in praise of Bharat Mata and is committed to preservation of the culture of the land is a Hindu, the 'Sarsanghchalak' said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Monday asserted that all people living in India were by definition Hindus and diversity had flourished in the country because of the cultural ethos of the land.

Anybody who agrees to sing Sanskrit verses in praise of Bharat Mata and is committed to preservation of the culture of the land is a Hindu, the ‘Sarsanghchalak’ said.

Bhagwat who was addressing RSS workers here before concluding his four-day tour of Bihar, said the mammoth organisation will become redundant if all citizens of the country adopt the spirit of selfless service exhibited by the ‘Swayamsevaks’ (RSS volunteers) .

“People should understand that because they live in Hindusthan, they all are Hindus. They might by other things as well, but all other identities have been made possible because of Hindu ethos of acceptance … Hindutva is the name for the centuries old culture to which all the diverse streams owe their origin,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...Premium
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections

“Different branches may have stemmed and may seem opposed to each other, but they all trace their beginning to the same source,” Bhagwat said.

The septuagenarian RSS chief said values like seeing oneself in others, viewing women as mothers and not objects of lust and not coveting wealth that belongs to others defined the Hindu ethos.

“Hindutva is a binding force. All those who believe themselves to be Hindus are Hindus. So are those whose ancestors happened to be Hindus,” said Bhagwat, whose similar remarks in the past had triggered controversy.

Advertisement

RSS’ mission is to regain the lost glory of the country, which was the “Vishwaguru” (world teacher) in the ancient times.

“To build a nation so great requires a conducive social atmosphere, which the Sangh seeks to create. Our volunteers spend just an hour at the shakhas. The remaining 23 hours of the day are spent rendering selfless social service without accepting a paisa of government aid,” Bhagwat said.

The swayamsevaks are seen in action whenever there is any calamity, natural or otherwise. “We do not want anything in return, not even adulation”, he said.

Advertisement

The RSS, he said, came into being because society at large did not seem to be conscious enough of its responsibilities.

“If all people take to selfless service then there will be no need for people to wear our badge. Every citizen will deemed to be a swayamsevak in his own right,” Bhagwat added.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 10:22:51 pm
Next Story

Pune auto-rickshaws to return on road as unions withdraw ‘Chakka Jam’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close