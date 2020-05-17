Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
All-out effort made to promote industrial growth amid lockdown blues: UPSIDC

The UPSIDC said since the lockdown started it had processed 590 online applications from entrepreneurs. It claimed to have allotted industrial land for 88 industrial enterprises, mobilising Rs. 704.51 crore investment in 46.94 acres of land and creating 9,000 jobs.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: May 17, 2020 9:56:11 am
UP coronavirus, UP coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in UP, UP lockdown, UP coronavirus lockdown, India news, Indian Express In addition to these new projects, it also processed online the building plan approvals for 22 existing industrial units, the time extension for 65 industrial projects, the execution of lease deeds for 136 units, and the mortgage services for 36 industrial units. (Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) on Saturday said it had made an all-out effort to promote industrial development in the state since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in late March to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The state body said it had provided 21 online services to entrepreneurs for land allotment, building plan approval, and other services such as time extension for project implementation, lease deed execution, release of no dues certificates, and subletting of plots.

In addition to these new projects, it also processed online the building plan approvals for 22 existing industrial units, the time extension for 65 industrial projects, the execution of lease deeds for 136 units, and the mortgage services for 36 industrial units.

Some of the prestigious units that were provided land in industrial areas are the DS Group of Industries, MAPEI Italy, Guru Nanak Enterprises, Krishna Organics, and Maurya Moulds Industries.

