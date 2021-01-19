scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
All OTT content should be censored: Uttarakhand BJP leader

"However, it is time all web series are censored before being streamed on OTT platforms," Bhasin said

By: PTI | Dehradun | January 19, 2021 10:25:10 pm
At present, OTT content does not come under the ambit of the Central Board of Film Certification. (Photo: Prime Video/Twitter)

Amid the controversy surrounding ‘Tandav’, Uttarakhand BJP vice-president Devendra Bhasin on Tuesday said all web series should be censored before being streamed on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

“The makers of Tandav have apologised. It is good if they really mean it. Only time will tell whether or not they make the necessary changes in the web series. However, it is time all web series are censored before being streamed on OTT platforms,” Bhasin said in a tweet.

At present, OTT content does not come under the ambit of the Central Board of Film Certification.

