All OTT content should be censored: Uttarakhand BJP leader

Amid the controversy surrounding ‘Tandav’, Uttarakhand BJP vice-president Devendra Bhasin on Tuesday said all web series should be censored before being streamed on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

“The makers of Tandav have apologised. It is good if they really mean it. Only time will tell whether or not they make the necessary changes in the web series. However, it is time all web series are censored before being streamed on OTT platforms,” Bhasin said in a tweet.

At present, OTT content does not come under the ambit of the Central Board of Film Certification.