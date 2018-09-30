All options open for VHP to pursue construction of Ram temple: VHP working president

VHP working president Alok Kumar. VHP working president Alok Kumar.

All options to pursue the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, including a campaign, are open before the VHP, its working president Alok Kumar has said after a recent Supreme Court judgment in a related matter.

The apex court Thursday declined to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam which had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.

The VHP welcomes the judgment and it clears the way for hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, Kumar said. “A meeting of VHP’s high-powered committee of seers has been called on October 5, to discuss the future course of action,” he said. The facts will be placed before them and “we will seek their guidance in this matter”, Kumar said.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das of Ayodhya, acting chief of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas heads the committee.

When asked about the possibilities which the VHP is exploring for construction of the temple, Kumar said, “All options are open before us, including reviving the campaign for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

He also said asking the government to bring a law in Parliament for construction of the Ram temple is also one of the options which the VHP is considering.

Kumar said this government is of “Ram Bhakts” and that he has no doubt about their intentions. “We have full faith both in the government and in the honourable Supreme Court, but we want that a grand Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya at the earliest,” he said.

The apex court had said now the civil suit on land dispute will be heard by a newly constituted three-judge bench on October 29 as Justice Dipak Misra will retire on October 2 as the CJI.

