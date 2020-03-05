‘All OIC petrol pumps in Gujarat to start providing BS-IV grade petrol-diesel soon’

Of the 1,435 IOC retail outlets in Gujarat, around 1,360 are operational. Of the 1,435 IOC retail outlets in Gujarat, around 1,360 are operational.

THE INDIAN Oil Corporation Limited, country’s largest petroleum product retailer, on Wednesday said that each of its around 1,400 petrol pumps in Gujarat will soon start selling Bharat Stage-VI grade automobile fuel while all of around 28,000 retail outlets of the company in the country will start doing the same from the beginning of the next month.

IOC officials said that the company’s refinery at Koyali in Vadodara started refining auto fuels to BS-VI grade from last November onward and that upgradation of the remaining 10 refineries has also been completed. They said that presently, dilution, the process of flushing out BS-IV grade fuel from its product retail and supply chain and replenish it with BS-IV grade fuel is in progress.

“We are confident that all our retail outlets in the country would formally start selling BS-VI grade auto fuels from April 1. Presently, the dilution process is in progress. In fact fuel at a number of outlets have already achieved the BS-VI grade. We are supplying fuel stations BS-VI grade fuel which, on paper is still being sold as BS-IV grade. But from April 1 onward, all the fuel stations will achieve BS-VI grade,” K Suresh Bacon, general manager (operations) in the marketing division of IOC’s Gujarat state office said.

Of the 1,435 IOC retail outlets in Gujarat, around 1,360 are operational. “We have already achieved between 95 to 98 per cent transition to BS-VI grade fuel and the dilution process will get over in next few days. Therefore, all retail outlets in Gujarat will start selling BS-VI fuel before deadline,” a top officer of the company said, adding the retail outlets have total 4,000 tanks and BS-IV fuel has been flushed out from most of them.

OIC has set up a sulphur analysing lab in Kandla and the lab has been testing samples drawn from retail outlets across the state to decipher level of transition.

The OIC has more than 27,700 petrol pumps across the country, including around 1,400 in Gujarat. The company, one of the maharatna public sector undertakings of the Central government, has around 50 per cent market share in auto-fuel retailing. With a refining capacity of 80.7 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), IOC is also the single largest oil refiner of the country and accounts for 32.36 per cent of the total refining capacity of India.

In 2015, the Central government had decided to leapfrog to BS-VI vehicular emission norms from existing BS-IV in a bid to control pollution caused by vehicular emissions. In doing so, India decided to not first upgrade to BS-V but jump to the norms prevalent in developed world by leapfrogging to BS-VI norms.

The move aims at reducing pollution caused by sulphur dioxide by bring down sulphur content from existing 50 milligrams per kilogramme in BS-IV grade fuel to 10 mg/kg in BS-VI grade fuel. This is likely to result in 80 per cent reduction in sulphur dioxide emission as it comes down to 10 particles per million (PPM) from 50 PPM norm prevailing now.

In October 2018, the Supreme Court had in October 2018 had ruled that sale of only those vehicles which meet BS-VI emission norms would be permitted. Subsequently, oil marketing companies were required to upgrade their refining facilities for producing BS-VI grade auto fuels. Officials said that OIC spent around Rs 17,000 crore for transition from BS-IV to BS-VI.

“BS-VI is the cleanest auto fuel currently available in the world. It is as eco-friendly as CNG,” Bacon further said, adding BS-VI norms are at par with Euro-VI standards.

However, when asked if the transition to BS-VI grade fuel would have any impact on retail prices of auto-fuels, Bacon said he was not competent to comment on that but added that petrol pumps will not require any upgradation for retailing the fuels. He also said that diesel consumption in the country was on the rise and it is projected to continue to rise even as a few auto-makers have decided to discontinue production of diesel-powered cars due to capital expenditure involved in upgrading engines and its reflection on retail prices.

He further said that OIC’s Kandla complex, which comprises a foreshore terminal (FST), Kandla main terminal and LPG import plant will play a crucial role in supplying BS-VI grade fuel to western and north India by road, rail, pipeline and coastal movement. “From Kandla, fuel is supplied to various parts of Gujarat through road, up to Bengaluru through rail, up to Kolkata by coastal movement and up to Panipat through pipeline,” he said.

Officers said that first BS-VI rake was loaded from Kandla on November 6 last year. They added that the Kandla FST had achieved a throughput of 31.28 lakh kilolitre by till January this year in the ongoing fiscal year against the 23.64 lakh KL achieved in the preceding financial year. The Kandla main terminal, which mainly handles black oil had achieved throughput of 6.69 lakh KL by January this year against the 8.01 lakh KL for the year 2018-19.

IOC and BPC jointly own oil jetty No.6 at Kandla port but mostly OIC operates it. The Kandla FST and Kandla main terminal have total 33 storage tanks with cumulative storage capacity of 6.52 lakh KL while LPG import plant has storage capacity 30,000 metric tonnes of propane and butane.

