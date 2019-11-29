All nuclear plants safe, Govt tells Rajya Sabha

The “malware infection” in the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant was confined to its administrative block and the plant is “absolutely safe”, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

To further assuage fears, Singh also informed the House that the malware detected in the administrative network had no effect on the plant control and instrumentation system as they are not connected to any external Internet or intranet.

He said that after the detection of the malware, a committee was set up comprising directors of IIT and other experts, who have made specific recommendations, and the same are being implemented.

“We have now a quarterly Cyber Security Audit System in place, which would have a future bearing regardless of whether there is a cyber threat or not. We would be doing an in-house exercise of audit for the same,” Singh said.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) had last month confirmed the presence of malware in one of the computers at the Kudankulam plant. NPCIL, however, added that the “systems are not affected” by the cyberattack.

Responding to a question on undertrials languishing in jails, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that he has appealed to Chief Justices of all High Courts to release those who have served half of their proposed sentence in jail. “Those who have completed more than 50 per cent of their status as an undertrial in jail, they must be released if they are not serious offenders in many more cases… I am making an appeal… As far as release on bail is concerned, that can be done only and only by the judiciary,” Prasad said.