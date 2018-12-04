All MPs will back legislation on Ayodhya temple after Delhi dharma sabha: VHP

Days after some senior BJP leaders reportedly rejected the possibility of a legislation in Winter Session of Parliament for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the VHP on Monday claimed that the opinion of political leaders will change, and that MPs from all political parties will support the legislation, if brought in the House, after its dharma sabha in Delhi’s Ramleela Maidan on December 9.

VHP international joint general secretary Surendra Jain said that no “Ram virodhi” (anti-Ram) person is left in the country; the atmosphere that has developed has made everyone a “Ram bhakt (devotee)”. He said, “Even Muslim brothers and sisters say that Ram is their Imam-e-Hind,” Jain said.

Jain said VHP is hopeful that a legislation will be brought in Parliament in the session for building the temple in Ayodhya, and all MPs will support it.

Top RSS leader Suresh Joshi will be the main speaker at the event, and many senior VHP functionaries and prominent sants from across the country will address the gathering.

Among other moves to get crowds at the event this Sunday, the VHP is distributing pamphlets highlighting that Lord Ram was in a makeshift temple at his birthplace for 26 years, and appeals related to matter are still not a priority for the Supreme Court.