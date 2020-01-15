All MLAs will get chance to speak before budget presentation: Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar announced this after holding one such consultation with representatives of various industrial and manufacturing units’ representatives in Panipat Tuesday. (File) Manohar Lal Khattar announced this after holding one such consultation with representatives of various industrial and manufacturing units’ representatives in Panipat Tuesday. (File)

For the first time, all MLAs of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will be given an opportunity to speak and discuss different topics during the first three days of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Budget Session. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is holding pre-budget consultations with stakeholders across the state these days, announced this after holding one such consultation with representatives of various industrial and manufacturing units’ representatives in Panipat Tuesday.

Khattar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has already held one such pre-budget consultation in Gurgaon and another consultation meet is scheduled to be held Wednesday in Faridabad.

“After all the MLAs have spoken in the Vidhan Sabha, only after that the budget shall be presented so that schemes related to the public interest can be included in the budget through the public representatives,” Khattar said in a statement.

“This is also the first time that meeting of pre-budget consultation is held with various stake holders related to the economy before the budget in which discussion has been made with the people associated with manufacturing sector in Panipat. Earlier this meeting was held in Gurugram with people associated with service sector and real estate. A similar meeting has been convened in Faridabad on January 15 and thereafter in Hisar on January 16 related to agriculture and allied services. A good budget would be prepared by incorporating the suggestions of various industrial organisations and MLAs, which is also the need of the hour. In the same series, a similar meeting would also be held in Panchkula,” Khattar added.

Citing his government’s achievements, Khattar said, “The government has done a commendable job to make Haryana an energy efficient state. The line losses in the state have been brought down from 34 per cent to 21 per cent and it would be further reduced to 15 per cent. Those industrial organisations would be encouraged, which would give maximum employment to the youth of the state. State government has established a Skill Development University to make the youth efficient and the government would provide them training at its own expense. Industrial organizations could also hire competent youth through the portal. Apart from this, such industries would also be encouraged, which would make minimum use of land and would reuse water” .

In the meeting, the president, Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Vinod Kumar Khandelwal suggested implementation of the textile policy and reduction in rate of interest of banks. Responding to this, Khattar said that “the textile policy would be implemented after the Budget Session”.

