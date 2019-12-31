‘All is well’ in Bihar alliance, says Nitish Kumar after Prashant Kishor-Sushil Modi spat

JD(U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Express file photo) JD(U) Vice-President Prashant Kishor with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Express file photo)

Dismissing the speculations of a rift between BJP and JD(U) after Prashant Kishor’s proposed seat-sharing formula, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said “all is well” within the alliance. JD(U) vice president and a well-known poll strategist Kishor had recently said that his party should contest on more number of seats in Bihar than the BJP since it is the senior alliance partner in the state.

Upset over the proposal, Sushil Kumar Modi, the state’s deputy chief minister, blasted Kishor, reminding him of his “business” of an election strategist. “The 2020 assembly polls in the state will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Seat-sharing will be finalized by top leaders of both parties at an appropriate time.

“No problems in that. But those, who have entered politics not driven by ideology but while engaged in the business of collating political data and coining slogans, are making utterances in violation of coalition dharma and benefiting the opposition in the bargain,” Modi had tweeted on Monday.

Explained: Why Nitish Kumar needs Prashant Kishor

Kishor, who has been roped in by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to devise election strategy, hit back at Modi saying people of Bihar have decided on JD(U)’s largest role.

“It is pleasant to listen to discourses on political propriety and ideology from Sushil Modi who became Deputy CM by virtue of circumstances despite the defeat in 2015,” Kishor wrote on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“It’s the people of Bihar who have decided on Nitish Kumar’s leadership and the largest role for the JD(U) and not any other party or its top leadership,” he wrote.

Not only Modi but JD(U) national general secretary and a close aide of Nitish Kumar RCP Singh had also assailed Kishor, terming his remarks “untimely”.

When journalists asked the Bihar chief minister over the displeasure expressed by Modi and Singh over Kishor’s proposal, he replied “Sab theek hai (all is well)”.

Kishor, an election strategist-turned-politician, has been a vocal critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC). The JD(U) had voted in favour of the new citizenship law in Parliament but said it is against a pan-India NRC.

