Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Southwest Monsoon moves closer to north India, heavy rains expected in Rajasthan

Weather forecast Today, Mumbai Rains News Today India LIVE News Updates: Monsoon, weather and temperature today in Mumbai, Noida, Kerala, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata and other regions.
Weather forecast and Mumbai Rains News Today India LIVE Updates: As rains continue to lash parts of Mumbai, the southwest monsoon further advanced to east Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, IMD said. Showers will continue in parts of Chhattisgarh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
According to IMD, heavy to very heavy showers are expected at isolated regions of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, east Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, south Gujarat region, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Telangana. Strong showers are also expected over some parts of East Madhya Pradesh and Konkan and Goa region.
Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest region and adjoining west central Arabian Sea.
Mumbai limps back to normalcy as rains subside
India's financial capital limped back to normalcy Wednesday morning with public transport resuming services after torrential rains, that lashed the city since Sunday, subsided.
At 375.2 mm, the rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005, deluge in Mumbai. It had widely affected train and bus services while several flights had to be diverted from Mumbai airport and others were delayed for hours.
A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official Wednesday said that with respite from incessant showers, there was no more water logging in any parts of the city and suburban trains and BEST buses were running according to schedule. According to a BEST spokesperson, out of 3,203 buses, 2,950 were plying on roads.
All India weather blog LIVE Updates
Welcome to all India weather LIVE blog. Follow this blog to get the latest updates on the weather conditions across India
Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Maharashtra Tuesday, leading to at least 31 deaths in Mumbai and surrounding areas, including 25 in two separate incidents of walls collapsing in Kurar and Kalyan. In Pune, six people were killed in a wall collapse — the second such incident in the city in four days.
The rains also disrupted air, rail and road transport services. In all, 55 flights, including 26 international flights, to Mumbai were diverted overnight. Twenty-Four domestic and four international departures were cancelled. Eighteen domestic flights and four international incoming flights were cancelled, too.
At least 152 BEST buses reported breakdowns while 58 were stranded in flood waters. Among the trains delayed was the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto, while services on all the three suburban lines were hit.
While schools and colleges were declared shut earlier in the day, the state government declared a full public holiday later. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BMC tweeted requests to citizens to stay indoors considering the situation outside and the forecast for more rains through the day.
Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said, “We urge people not to step out… There is heavy rainfall predicted for today and tomorrow.”
