Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Southwest Monsoon moves closer to north India, heavy rains expected in Rajasthan

Weather forecast and Mumbai Rains News Today India LIVE Updates: As rains continue to lash parts of Mumbai, the southwest monsoon further advanced to east Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, IMD said. Showers will continue in parts of Chhattisgarh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand and some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy showers are expected at isolated regions of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, east Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, south Gujarat region, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Telangana. Strong showers are also expected over some parts of East Madhya Pradesh and Konkan and Goa region.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over southwest region and adjoining west central Arabian Sea.