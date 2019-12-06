All-India DG-IG conference starts at IISER today; PM Modi, Shah likely to address it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials from the Home Ministry are expected to address the conference. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials from the Home Ministry are expected to address the conference. (File Photo)

Preparations are in full swing at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) at Pashan for the ‘All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police – 2019’, to be held between December 6 and 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials from the Home Ministry are expected to address the conference, which will be attended by director generals (DGs), inspector generals (IGs) and chiefs of various police and intelligence agencies across the country.

As per the details given by the district information office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will receive the Prime Minister at the Pune International Airport at 9.50 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, Pune City Police officials have undertaken a review of the security arrangements being made in and around the IISER premises, where the conference will take place.

IISER, which is under the Human Resource Development Ministry, was declared an institute of national importance in 2012. The theme of the conference will be scientific and forensics-based investigation and technology-enabled policing. A number of sessions on these subjects will be held during the three-day conference and the home minister is also expected to hold sessions with the top brass of police.

The all-India DG-IG conference is an annual event held to discuss issues related to internal security, crimes and law and order challenges. The Modi government has been organising this conference outside the national capital since it came to power in 2014.

The last five conferences were held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, BSF officers’ training academy in Tekanpur in Gwalior district and at Kevadia in Gujarat.

