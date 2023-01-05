scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

All India Annual State Ministers’ Conference on Water: PM Modi lays thrust on the need for states’ efforts for water conservation

PM Modi also asked the states to adopt the Centre’s ‘Namami Gange Mission’ as a template and start similar campaigns for the conservation of rivers. The theme of the two-day conference being held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is ‘Water Vision @ 2047’.

Narendra ModiPM Modi also highlighted the importance of the circular economy in the field of water conservation and called for developing a water testing system to ensure the quality of water. (PTI/File)
All India Annual State Ministers' Conference on Water: PM Modi lays thrust on the need for states' efforts for water conservation
Observing that the subject of water comes under the control of the states in the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that it was the responsibility of all to make water a subject of collaboration, coordination, and cooperation between states.

Addressing the opening session of first All India Annual State Ministers’ Conference on Water via video message, PM Modi said, “It is the states’ efforts for water conservation that will go a long way in achieving the collective goals of the country”.

The Prime Minister’s remarks at the two-day conference assume significance in view of the inter-state water disputes between several states.

Ministers holding the portfolios of water resources, public health engineering department (PHED), and irrigation from all states and Union Territories are participating in the conference. The theme of the conference, being held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is ‘Water Vision @ 2047’.

‘Water Vision @ 2047’ is an important dimension of the journey of ‘Amrit Kaal’ for the next 25 years, he said. The Prime Minister also suggested the states adopt the Centre’s Namami Gange Mission as a template and start similar campaigns for the conservation of rivers.

He reiterated his vision of ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of country’ and said that all governments should work like a system wherein there should be constant interaction and dialogue among different departments of state governments, such as those handling Water, Irrigation, Agriculture, Rural and Urban Development and Disaster Management.

Citing an example of Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Modi asked the states to involve the public in the campaigns related to water conservation.

“When the public is associated with a campaign, they also get to know the seriousness of the work. Due to this, a sense of ownership also comes in the public towards any scheme or campaign,” the Prime Minister said, while highlighting the higher requirement of water in industry and agriculture sectors.

“We need to make aware people associated with these two sectors towards water security,” Modi said.

He laid thrust on natural farming and said that positive effects of water conservation have been noticed in places where natural farming is practised. Crop diversification should be based on water availability, he suggested.

PM Modi also highlighted the ‘Per Drop More Crop’ campaign that began under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and informed that more than 70 lakh hectares of land in the country have been brought under micro-irrigation so far.

Modi asked the gram panchayats to prepare an action plan for the next five years where a roadmap ranging from water supply to cleanliness and waste management is considered. He also asked states to adopt ways where the water budget is prepared at the panchayat level based on the quantity of water required in each village and the kind of work that can be done for it.

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of the circular economy in the field of water conservation and called for developing a water testing system to ensure the quality of water.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 12:44 IST
