All Hindu terrorists held till now were with RSS once: Digvijay Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has once again accused RSS of promoting terrorism. “Jitne bhi Hindu dharma wale aatankwadi pakde gaye hai sab Sangh ke karyakarta rahe hai (All Hindu terrorists caught so far have been RSS members in the past),’’ the Congress leader said in Jhabua.

“Nathu Ram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi was also part of RSS. This ideology spreads hate. Hate leads to violence and violence leads to terrorism,’’ he told reporters on Sunday. Recently, Digvijay had claimed that he has always spoken about Sanghi terrorism and not Hindu terrorism.

