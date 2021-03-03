All healthcare, frontline workers to get their second shots at government hospitals

The letter added that all district hospitals and medical colleges will conduct Covid vaccination five days a week from Monday to Saturday, while all other government centres will do the same three days a week. (Representational)

The state government has decided that the second shots of Covid-19 vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers, who were earlier inoculated at private facilities, will be given in government hospitals. The move came after the vaccination for those above 60 years and 45-plus years with co-morbidities started at private hospitals.

The step has been taken to ensure that only paid vaccination services are available at private hospitals and services are not hindered.

A letter issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad to all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers in this regard said people will be informed about the venue change through newspapers and other methods. The Integrated Covid Command Centres will call the beneficiaries concerned and personally inform them about the change in vaccination venue.

The letter added that all district hospitals and medical colleges will conduct Covid vaccination five days a week from Monday to Saturday, while all other government centres will do the same three days a week – Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. The private hospital involved in vaccination of those above 60 years of age and above 45 years with co-morbidities will inoculate people at least four days a week.

Moreover, at urban vaccination centres, 60 per cent slots will be based on pre-registration, while the rest 40 per cent will be based on a walk-in system. For rural centres the same will be in 50-50 per cent ratio. The vaccination process will be held between 9 am and 5 pm. Pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated from 9 am to 11 am, while after 11 am inoculation will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

On Wednesday, two sessions of vaccination training will be organised at private hospitals.