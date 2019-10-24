All GPCC posts, except president Amit Chavda’s, dissolved

A day before the counting of votes to the six Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 21, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) dissolved the posts of all office-bearers and executive committee of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Wednesday except state unit president Amit Chavda’s post.

The PCC president shall remain unchanged, an official communication from AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said.

A letter dated October 23 signed by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, “Congress President has approved the proposal for dissolving the office bearers and executive committee of GPCC. PCC president will remain the same”.

The Gujarat unit of the party would be revamped and a new body would be formed soon, sources said, but the dates have not been announced.

The results to the six seats of Radhanpur, Bayad, Tharad, Lunawada, Amraiwadi and Kheralu, are scheduled to be declared on Thursday.