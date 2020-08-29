All entering House will be asked to take Covid-19 test

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, in a meeting with officials from the health ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO and Delhi government. (PTI Photo)

Ministers, MPs, officials, mediapersons and all those entering Parliament House will be asked to undergo a Covid-19 test at least 72 hours before the start of the monsoon session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

The monsoon session, which has been delayed due to the pandemic, is expected to be held from September 14 to October 1.

On Friday, the Speaker held a meeting with officials from the Health Ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO and Delhi government to finalise the arrangements for the session amid the pandemic.

Birla said that arrangements have been made for zero-touch security check. If required, random tests for Covid-19 can be conducted during the session, he said.

The Speaker is the custodian of the Parliament complex and the Lok Sabha Secretariat is the nodal authority for the building.

