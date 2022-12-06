All due processes followed while implementing note ban: RBI to SC

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday told the Supreme Court that the process as laid down in Section 26(2) of RBI Act, 1934 was duly followed while deciding on demonetising currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination in November 2016.

“The process was followed. We have stated on affidavit that the quorum as determined by the regulations was met,” senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the central bank, told a five-judge Constitution Bench presided by Justice S Abdul Nazeer.

Gupta told the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, which is hearing petitions against the demonetisation decision, that deliberations on the proposed move began in February 2016, but were conducted in a fragmented manner to maintain confidentiality.

The petitioners had contended that under Section 26(2) of RBI Act, recommendation for demonetisation must have come from RBI but this was not the case in 2016.

Section 26(2) says that on recommendation of the central bank the Centre may, by notification in the Gazette of India, declare that, with effect from such date as may be specified in the notification, any series of bank notes of any denomination shall cease to be legal tender, save at such office or agency of the Bank and to such extent as may be specified in the notification.

Countering the petitioners, Gupta said the Section concerned “does not talk about the process of initiation. It only says that the process will not end without the last two steps outlined in it”. He termed the petitioners’ argument “falacious ”.

He said, “(A) situation like this can be initiated in many ways, and most definitely by the Central government. Terrorism, for instance, is a problem about which RBI does not have intimate knowledge. It is perfectly normal for the Central government to raise the question, in response to which the Bank formulates a recommendation…. We could have said no to the recommendation as in the last two demonetisation episodes (1946 and 1978)…or we could have said yes…as…we did in this case.”

“We gave the recommendation,” Gupta said in response to a query from Justice Bopanna whether RBI was consulted.

Gupta also responded to senior advocate P Chidambaram’s charge that the Centre had so far not furnished some important documents, including the November 7 letter to RBI and the November 8 Cabinet decision, details of all those who attended the RBI Central Board meeting and whether the quorum as required under the Act was met.

Chidambaram asked why the government is not showing the papers to the court. “What is holding them back,” he asked.

Attorney General R Venkataramani responded: “Nothing is being held back. Nothing is being hidden. Of course, we will show it to the court, if the court asks for it.”

About the quorum, Justice Gavai told Gupta, “There should be no difficulty in telling us who were present at the meeting”.

“There is no difficulty at all. I will put it on a piece of paper and give it to you,” Gupta responded.

The RBI counsel also opposed the prayer to read down Section 26 (2), so as to avoid it being used arbitrarily.

The petitioners had also argued that the expression “any” in Section 26(2) must be read as meaning “some”.

Gupta said: “Can the government demonetise half the money, a quarter of it, or three-quarters of it? Therefore, this interpretation would create nothing but confusion.” He contended that the court is being asked to take away the Centre’s power to withdraw the entire currency in circulation on RBI’s recommendation in a specific instance, like hyperinflation.

Gupta submitted that the RBI “did not appear” in favour of the first two demonetisation decisions paving the way for Parliament to make laws.

Earlier in the hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramni said an argument has been raised that the notification on demonetisation has failed to achieve the objectives.

He pointed out that even the five-year plan has targets, some of which are not met. “Does the plan become bad only for this reason,” he asked.