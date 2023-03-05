scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

All calm in TN work camps, reports Jharkhand team

Sources in the Jharkhand government said migrant workers want to return to their home towns during Holi.

Jharkhand Government, Tamil Nadu government, construction sites safety, construction workers safety, Indian Express, India news, current affairsIn a letter to Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary (Labour, Welfare and Skill Development), dated March 3, Jharkhand Labour Department Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma requested facilitating support for a delegation that would visit to work sites in the southern state.
Listen to this article
All calm in TN work camps, reports Jharkhand team
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A Jharkhand government team on a visit to Tamil Nadu, following videos that Tamil Nadu government has said are fake, on Saturday went to a few construction sites and found that the workers were “safe and had no complaints”, according to a source who is part of the visiting delegation.

Sources in the Jharkhand government said migrant workers want to return to their home towns during Holi.

“However, non-availability of train tickets and apparent denial of permission from employers is further fanning the issue. All Deputy Commissioners in Jharkhand have been informed to keep a track on all calls from migrant workers and we are telling everyone that everything is calm in Tamil Nadu,” the source said.

Also Read
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
S Jaishankar, Raisina Dialogue
Watch | 'You weren't the nice guys': S Jaishankar's 'RRR' jibe at ex-Brit...
Day after G20, Quad sends message to Russia, China on Ukraine, aggression
Congress alleges govt granted 'monopolies' to Adani Group, allowed it to ...

In a letter to Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary (Labour, Welfare and Skill Development), dated March 3, Jharkhand Labour Department Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma requested facilitating support for a delegation that would visit to work sites in the southern state. “…this is to inform that a delegation consisting of officials of the Department of Labour representative of Safe and Responsible Migration Initiative (SRMI) will be visiting TN to review the situation of migrant workers in view of the recent series of events reported through various media sources…” he wrote.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 05:22 IST
Next Story

Kashmiri Pandits posted in Valley end 310-day strike seeking relocation

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close