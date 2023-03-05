All calm in TN work camps, reports Jharkhand team

A Jharkhand government team on a visit to Tamil Nadu, following videos that Tamil Nadu government has said are fake, on Saturday went to a few construction sites and found that the workers were “safe and had no complaints”, according to a source who is part of the visiting delegation.

Sources in the Jharkhand government said migrant workers want to return to their home towns during Holi.

“However, non-availability of train tickets and apparent denial of permission from employers is further fanning the issue. All Deputy Commissioners in Jharkhand have been informed to keep a track on all calls from migrant workers and we are telling everyone that everything is calm in Tamil Nadu,” the source said.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu’s Additional Chief Secretary (Labour, Welfare and Skill Development), dated March 3, Jharkhand Labour Department Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma requested facilitating support for a delegation that would visit to work sites in the southern state. “…this is to inform that a delegation consisting of officials of the Department of Labour representative of Safe and Responsible Migration Initiative (SRMI) will be visiting TN to review the situation of migrant workers in view of the recent series of events reported through various media sources…” he wrote.