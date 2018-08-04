Alipurduar Administration repairs shelters across border to tackle exodus

Flood shelters are being repaired in parts of Kolkata (PTI/File) Flood shelters are being repaired in parts of Kolkata (PTI/File)

Alipurduar district officials have begun repairing flood shelters across the Assam border in order to help tackle the exodus of people from the neighbouring state, a top official said.

Repair and maintenance work has started in around 10 flood shelters in Dangi, Parguri, Hemaguri, Haldibari and Changmari areas of Alipurduar, sources said.

“We have received no direct instruction on this. However, we are preparing ourselves for every situation. We are taking every measure. Providing shelter to people of Assam if they come to West Bengal will depend on the instructions from our superiors,” the district official told The Indian Express.

The final draft of NRC, which was published on July, reportedly excluded around 40 lakh people from the list. Criticising the move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said her government would consider providing shelter to anyone who enters West Bengal from Assam.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App