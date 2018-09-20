Aligarh: Two involved in six separate murders killed in police encounter

Two men allegedly involved in the murders of six persons, including two priests, were shot dead by Aligarh police in an encounter in Harduaganj. Police on Thursday said the two men, Mustakeem and Naushad, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their head, were wanted in six separate murders which took place in Aligarh in a month. The deceased included two priests, a couple and two farmers.

Station house officer, Palimukeempur police station, Pradeep Kumar also suffered a bullet injury in his leg in cross-firing today, added police.

Harduaganj station house officer Vinod Singh claimed the accused, who were riding a motorcycle, opened fire at a police patrol party when they were asked to stop. A policeman was injured in the firing. In the return fire, the two also suffered bullet injuries.

All three victims were rushed to hospital. The police claimed both had revealed their names and admitted to their involvement in the six murders while on way to the hospital. The two were declared brought dead by doctors. Policeman Pradeep Kumar was admitted and doctors stated that his is condition stable.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rural (Aligarh) Mani Lal Patidar said police are now looking for one Afsar, who was also part of the group involved in six killings in a month. On Tuesday, police arrested five persons in the case.

The police said the six victims were chosen at random by the accused. The men killed six persons only to frame a witness and three others who were pursuing a 2016 murder case in court involving one of the accused, police added.

