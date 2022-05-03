Aligarh religious event: Organisers get show-cause notice for comments against minority community

The Aligarh district administration has sent a show-cause notice to the organisers of a religious event on Sunday during which some speakers allegedly made objectionable references against a minority community.

A Sanatan Dharma Sabha was organised at Aligarh’s Ramlila Ground on Sunday, and it was also attended by Yati Narsinghanand and Kalicharan Maharaj, both already facing criminal cases for hate speeches.

“Permission was taken for food distribution and a ceremony for priests. It was brought to our notice that swords were brandished at the event despite a ban on carrying weapons. There are also reports that comments were made regarding a religious minority to incite sentiments,” read the notice sent by the administration to the organisers.

The notice further stated that action will be taken against the organisers if a satisfactory response is not filed within 24 hours. In an video purportedly of the Aligarh event, Kalicharan can be heard telling the crowd that “Hindus have become a minority” in the country and that there was an “extreme situation” at present and the community should be prepared for all circumstances. He also reportedly said that the Hindu community must think of protecting their loved ones from members of the minority community.

According to the Aligarh police, there was no complaint with regard to the event. Action will be taken as per the notice issued by the administration, an official said.

Kalicharan was arrested for his speech at a similar event in Raipur on December 25-26 last year where he had allegedly abused Mahatma Gandhi and hailed Nathuram Godse for killing him. He was arrested in January and granted bail by the Chhattisgarh High Court on April 1.

Narsinghanand, who is out on bail in the Haridwar hate speech case, had last month delivered a speech at a Delhi event, exhorting Hindus to pick up arms citing the “threat of conversion and violence if a Muslim is made the prime minister”.

Narsinghanand is the head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple. One of the conditions for his bail was that he will not be a part of an event or gathering “aimed at creating differences between communities”.

Other seers from Hindu Mahasabha and various other religious groups were also present at the event.