Aligarh professor sent on leave for offering namaz inside college campus, probe ordered

A professor at a private college in Aligarh was sent on leave by authorities for offering namaz in an open space on the campus. As per officials, a video emerged on social media a few days ago in which professor SK Khalid can be seen offering namaz in a garden inside the campus of Shri Varshney College. The video was brought to the notice of college authorities and a probe panel was set up.

As the video went viral, right-wing organisations, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Yuva Morcha, protested against the professor and college.

“At the time of the said incident, I was on leave. After I came back, I made enquiries. The professor told me that he was in a rush and he read the namaz in a park. A probe has been set up which will look into the facts of the case. As per the decision of the panel, necessary action will be taken,” said principal AK Gupta.

The panel, set up on Sunday, is due to submit its report this week, said officials. “A meeting of the probe committee will decide whether an apology needs to be tendered,” said Gupta.

Right-wing groups in the region claimed that campuses should not be used to further religious beliefs. No first information report (FIR) has been filed in connection with the matter.