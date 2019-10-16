AMU: Kashmiri students to hold hunger strike, boycott Sir Syed Day event over lockdown in Valley

To raise their voice over the prevailing situation in the Valley following the revocation of the state’s special status under Article 370, about 1,200 Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have decided to boycott the annual Sir Syed Day celebrations and observe a hunger strike on Thursday.

The annual Sir Syed Day celebrations involve a commemorative meeting and a traditional dinner and is one of the prestigious and major events of AMU.

Sajad Rathar, a Kashmiri student leader and former vice president of the AMU students’ union, who is spearheading the hunger strike and boycott call, said how could the students think of celebrations when Kashmiris have been caged in their homes.

“Our decision to boycott and stage a hunger strike is against the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in an illegal and unconstitutional manner. The vision of Sir Syed was to fight against injustice, atrocity and oppression. We will celebrate Sir Syed day but by observing a hunger strike,” Rathar told indianexpress.com.

Rathar further claimed that several students have not heard from their families in the past 73 days since the lockdown was imposed in Kashmir. He also claimed that the J&K administration’s decision to restore mobile services for postpaid connections in the Valley was only a farce as only 5 per cent Kashmiris are on postpaid.

“We will observe a hunger strike and read books of Sir Syed and his vision in protest against the government decision. The peaceful protest is only to send a signal to the government that their decision has only spread more hatred among the Kashmiris,” the former AMUSU VP said.

Former AMUSU president Mashkoor Usmani said the main issue was not just boycotting the event but raising concerns of Kashmiri students residing outside the Valley. Mashkoor said the students were not being able to contact back home and their savings and money were depleting.

“How can they celebrate in such a scenario, when they are facing such mental agony. It’s not just about boycotting the event but asking questions and raising concerns on the continuing lockdown,” he told indianexpress.com.

However, Professor Shafay Kidwai, AMU spokesperson, said there was no compulsion on part of the students to attend the event. Kidwai said the students would attend the commemorative meeting at 11 am on Thursday but some of them have decided to boycott the dinner, which is contributory.

“The dinner is contributory. There is no compulsion on part of the students to attend the event. The commemorative meeting is scheduled tomorrow at 11, the students will attend that. What they are saying is about boycotting the dinner. Officially the meeting is on. They are trying to avoid any celebrations due to the lockdown in Kashmir,” he said.