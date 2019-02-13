14 AMU students booked for ‘sedition’ after reports of Owaisi visit triggers protests 

A total of 14 students from Aligarh Muslim University, including their union chief, were booked under sedition charges after protests erupted on the campus following reports of a planned visit by AIMIM lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi, PTI reported.

On Tuesday, AMU students reportedly entered into an altercation with reporters and cameraman of Republic TV channel after the former accused the journalists of shooting on the campus without seeking permission and making objectionable comment on the varsity. The crew had come to film the visit that ultimately did not take place, officials said.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held a demonstration against the visit, demanding that the MP should be banned from the campus. Police said the students were booked under sedition charges after a complaint was filed by BJYM activist Mukesh Lodhi, who alleged that he was assaulted amid chants of pro-Pakistan slogans by some students.

Protesting the police action, the students’ union has given a “class boycott” call. Police also said the security has been beefed in the area and Rapid Action Force has been deployed around the campus.

Condemning the booking of 14 students under sedition charges, the Aligarh Muslim University Teachers’ Association passed a resolution. AMU teachers urged President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the university’s visitor, to take suo motu cognisance of this action of the state government.

Following the incident, the university administration had filed two separate complaints with the Aligarh police seeking lodging of FIRs against the journalists for entering the campus without permission and against unidentified miscreants for indulging in arson and unlawful activities.

Hamza Sufyan, vice-president of AMU Students’ Union, had told The Indian Express, “There was an event being organised by the university students on oppressed sections of the society. The reporters from Republic TV did not have permission to cover the event or enter the university premises. When they were stopped by the proctor, they misbehaved with university officials and got into a confrontation, raising objectionble slogans calling AMU a ‘university of terrorists’.”

With PTI inputs