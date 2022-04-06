AMU professor gets show cause notice over ‘mythical references’ to rape in slideshow

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued a show cause notice to a professor for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments” of the students and staff through his presentation that included “mythical references” to rape.

Dr Jitendra Kumar of the Faculty of Medicine has been asked to submit his reply within 24 hours. He has also submitted an unconditional apology, a statement by the AMU Wednesday noted.

A two-member inquiry committee has also been formed by the university on the recommendation of the Dean Faculty of Medicine, Professor Rakesh Bhargava, to look into the matter, the statement further read. The committee is also expected to suggest steps to prevent such an incident from re-occurring.

“The Aligarh Muslim University administration and the Faculty of Medicine today strongly condemned the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and issued a show-cause notice to Dr Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff and citizens. He has been asked to submit his reply in 24 hours,” the statement said.