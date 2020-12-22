PM Modi to attend AMU centenary celebrations today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) through video conferencing at 10 am Tuesday. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) through video conferencing at 10 am Tuesday.

The Prime Minister is Chief Guest, while Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will be the Guest of Honour.

The Aligarh Muslim University completed 100 years as a university on September 14 this year. This makes it one of the oldest surviving universities in India.

