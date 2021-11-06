Aligarh man shot dead over traffic dispute

A property dealer in Aligarh shot dead a cattle trader, who was out on a drive with his son, over a traffic argument late on Friday night, the police said.

According to the police, the vehicles of the victim, Kamal Khan, and the accused, Vineet Kumar, had come face to face at Marris road. Kumar, suspected to be inebriated, refused to move. As the argument escalated, Kumar pulled out his licenced gun and shot Khan in front of his son.

Khan died on the way to a hospital, said the police.

“We received information that a firing incident had taken place at Marris Road. The victim had been shot dead over a road rage incident. The accused was identified and arrested within 24 hours. The family members had earlier suspected someone else but the case was worked out timely. The cremation was carried out after a brief protest,” said an official from the Civil Lines Police Station.

Police officials said Kumar, a property dealer, had obtained the license of the weapon ten years ago. He would often fire it during wedding ceremonies, said the police.

The family of the victim filed an FIR against Khan’s wife and other relatives suspecting the killing might have been revenge following a marital dispute.

Hundreds gathered in the victim’s village on Saturday seeking justice, said the police. The cremation was carried out after the process was halted twice by the protestors.