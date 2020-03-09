Aligarh: Lawyer shoots two businessmen he owed money, kills self, says police

Sources in the police confirmed that the lawyer used to work as a lab assistant in Aligarh Muslim University before completing his law course. He is survived by two daughters and a son. Sources in the police confirmed that the lawyer used to work as a lab assistant in Aligarh Muslim University before completing his law course. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

After killing two businessmen within 16 hours, a 45-year-old lawyer in Aligarh shot himself dead on Saturday after being trapped in the home of his second victim. Police suspect Saleem Barni killed the two as he owed them money.

Barni killed Mohammad Akram, a 45-year-old businessman who used to deal with shoes and ready-made garments, on Friday afternoon. He had reportedly taken Rs 5.5 lakh from Akram.

“On Friday, he shot dead Akram in around 3.30 pm on the road in Johrabad in Civil Lines police station area,” said City Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava. “We found that earlier in the day Saleem took Akram to different places, promising that he will return his money. We have CCTV videos of the area showing Akram and Saleem going somewhere on bike. After killing [Akram], Saleem escaped. We had registered an FIR against him for murder.”

Around 7 am on Saturday, while the police were trying to trace him, the lawyer visited jeweller Swapnil Varshneya at his home in Gandhipark Park police station area’s Bank Colony. Barni owed him Rs 15 lakh, according to the police.

“Swapnil’s father Vinod opened the door and asked him to sit in the guest room and called his son,” said the police officer. “After Vinod left the room, Saleem shot Swapnil, who died on the spot. Vinod used a remote control to lock the automatic door of his house, trapping Saleem inside. Luckily, Saleem did not decide to attack others in the house, and instead shot himself in the head. The police were then informed.”

Sources in the police confirmed that Barni used to work as a lab assistant in Aligarh Muslim University before completing his law course. He is survived by two daughters and a son. The police said the lawyer used his licensed gun to shoot the two men. Two separate FIRs have been registered against him. All three bodies have been sent for autopsy.

