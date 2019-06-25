Aligarh kachori seller gets tax notice for annual turnover more than Rs 60 lakh

Toggle Menu
The commercial tax department raided the outlet and alleged that its annual turnover is more than Rs 60 lakh. Under the GST Act, a business has to be registered with GST if its annual turnover is more than Rs 40 lakh.

The tax officers alleged that the kachori seller earns more than Rs 60 lakh a year. (Source: ANI)

The commercial tax sleuths in Aligarh have issued a notice to a Kachori seller for not registering his business under GST, alleging that his annual turnover was more than Rs 60 lakh, news agency ANI reported.

The Kachori outlet, run by a man named Mukesh, came under the tax agencies’ radar after someone lodged a complaint with the commercial tax department. The commercial tax department raided the outlet and alleged that its annual turnover is more than Rs 60 lakh. Under the GST Act, a business has to be registered with GST if its annual turnover is more than Rs 40 lakh.

A K Maheshwari, Commercial Tax Officer, Aligarh told ANI, “It has been found that on the basis of their annual turnover, the shop owners neither pay tax nor they have registered their business under GST Act. On investigation, it has been found that their income is more than 60 lakh.”

Mukesh, however, denies the charge. “My shop was raided on June 20. My daily sale is around Rs. 2000-3000. Modi Ji had said that GST registration is required in turnover of more than Rs 40 lakh, my income is not even half of it. These people are threatening me now,” he told ANI.

