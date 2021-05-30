Aligarh hooch tragedy: Toll rises to 22, cops look for two accused

The toll in an incident of consumption of alleged spurious liquor in Aligarh on Saturday rose to 22 with the police arresting six people, including a salesman and local vendor, for allegedly distributing the hooch so far.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told the media on Saturday that police have declared a bounty of Rs 50,000 on Vipin Yadav and Rishi Pal Sharma, a block panchayat member — both of them are alleged associates of Anil Chaudhary, the salesman and alleged kingpin of the racket who was arrested on Friday. The liquor shop owner, Ganga Sahay, was also arrested on Friday evening along with helpers Narendra and Ajay.

More than 20 people are receiving treatment in JNM Medical College in AMU, and Malkhan Singh Hospital, officials said. The toll can rise further as reports trickle in from villages.

“The chief medical officer informed us that several bodies had come for post mortem but it cannot be affirmed that all deaths pertain to liquor consumption. Their samples have been preserved and the viscera will be examined… death figure has increased from 16 to 22 over the last 24 hours. The numbers will be updated once forensic results come in,” said Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh.

Singh had on Friday said that the administration is likely to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those found guilty.

Police have filed three FIRs booking more than 12 people involved in the supply chain. The persons have been booked for alleged attempt to murder, adulteration of drinks and relevant sections of the Excise Act.

On Saturday, police recovered wrappers, bottles and other items being used in the sale. Excise officials have also sealed godowns belonging to the accused in Lodha area.

More than 500 licensed liquor shops are being inspected by Excise Department officials and will not be allowed to sell liquor till the probe is complete, officials said.