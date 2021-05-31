Aligarh hooch death toll climbs to 25, one more accused held

With three more deaths confirmed, the toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy reached 25 on Sunday, even as police arrested one of the two main accused. Aligarh police said Vipin Yadav was arrested for operating an illegal alcohol factory.

According to police, Yadav was arrested following investigation by six teams. The police also busted the factory and illicit alcohol was recovered in high quantities.

On Sunday, Aligarh Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr B P S Kalyani said, “Twenty-five bodies are indicative of alcohol poisoning.” The CMO said viscera samples of more than 20 other bodies have been preserved and they are awaiting results from the Agra laboratory. “We can ascertain more about the deaths once we have conclusive evidence,” Dr Kalyani said.

The people who died came from Karsua, Cherath and Andala villages in Aligarh district, officials said. Three of those who died came from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mathura, Pratpagarh districts.

Officials said at least 20 people are under treatment at JNM Medical College in AMU, and Malkhan Singh Hospital.

A total of 17 people have been arrested in connection with distribution of the spurious liquor. The police have filed three FIRs, naming 12 people suspected to be involved in the supply chain. These people have been booked for alleged attempt to murder, adulteration of drinks and relevant sections of the Excise Act.

On Saturday, police had recovered wrappers, bottles and other items being used in the sale.

Rs 50,000 has been declared for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the two main accused — Vipin Yadav and Rishi Pal Sharma, a block panchyat member.