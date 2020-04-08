Aligarh: Hindu Mahasabha leader held for ‘hate remarks’

Station House Officer, Gandhi Park police station, Sandeep Kumar Dhama said an FIR was registered against them on at the Gandhi Park police station on Monday. (Representational Image) Station House Officer, Gandhi Park police station, Sandeep Kumar Dhama said an FIR was registered against them on at the Gandhi Park police station on Monday. (Representational Image)

The Aligarh police on Tuesday arrested Hindu Mahasabha national secretary Pooja Shakun Pandey and her husband Ashok Pandey for allegedly making “inflammatory remarks” against Tablighi Jamaat members in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Ashok Pandey is national spokeperson of the Hindu Mahasabha.

Hindu Mahasabha leaders could not be contacted for a comment.

“Pooja Shakun and her husband Ashok Pandey were arrested from their residence in Gandhi Park area. They were produced before a local court that sent them to judicial custody,” said Circle Officer, Aligarh, Pankaj Srivastava.

The two were sent to Aligarh district jail.

Station House Officer, Gandhi Park police station, Sandeep Kumar Dhama said an FIR was registered against them on at the Gandhi Park police station on Monday.

The case was registered under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmoney ), and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity hatred or ill-will among classes).

Last year, Pooja Shakun and Ashok Pandey were arrested for allegedly recreating the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi on his death anniversary.

