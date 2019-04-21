Toggle Menu
Watch: Govt officials have alcohol in office, suspendedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/aligarh-govt-officials-suspended-for-having-alcohol-in-office-5686964/

Watch: Govt officials have alcohol in office, suspended

In the video, the four officials are talking in abusive language while one of them is seen pouring liquor into glasses hidden in a drawer.

Watch: Govt officials have alcohol in office, suspended
The officer seen pouring liquor. (Screengrab/ANI video)

The Aligarh Transport Department on Saturday suspended three of its staffers after a video of them pouring liquor into glasses in the office premises went viral online, ANI reported. The contract of one more employee has been terminated, the department said.

In the video, the four officials are talking in abusive language while one of them is seen pouring liquor into glasses hidden in a drawer.

Assistant Regional Admin, Aligarh Transport Department told ANI, “Four officials were seen pouring liquor into glasses. Three have been suspended while one has been terminated.”

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-388 Today Results: Winners to be announced shortly
2 PM Modi condemns Sri Lanka bomb blasts, says no place for such barbarism in our region
3 IRCTC Ticket Booking with ePayLater: How to use 'Book Now, Pay Later' service for Tatkal ticket