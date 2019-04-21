Watch: Govt officials have alcohol in office, suspended

The Aligarh Transport Department on Saturday suspended three of its staffers after a video of them pouring liquor into glasses in the office premises went viral online, ANI reported. The contract of one more employee has been terminated, the department said.

In the video, the four officials are talking in abusive language while one of them is seen pouring liquor into glasses hidden in a drawer.

#WATCH Aligarh Roadways employees seen pouring liquor into glasses inside office premises. Assistant Regional Admin, Aligarh Transport Dept says, “4 officials were seen pouring liquor into glasses, 3 have been suspended while 1 has been terminated.” (20.4) (Note-Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/dvDm3W44yg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 21, 2019

Assistant Regional Admin, Aligarh Transport Department told ANI, “Four officials were seen pouring liquor into glasses. Three have been suspended while one has been terminated.”