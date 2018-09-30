Aligarh encounter case: ‘Kidnapped’ women say left voluntarily

Accusing the police of “holding us captive in our homes”, they said they had themselves left home to seek justice for their sons. The police there was no pressure on the families. Accusing the police of “holding us captive in our homes”, they said they had themselves left home to seek justice for their sons. The police there was no pressure on the families.

TWO DAYS after an FIR was registered against two former student leaders of Aligarh Muslim University, accusing them of kidnapping mothers of two men killed in a police encounter on September 20, the women held a press conference in the national capital on Saturday and said they were not kidnapped.

Accusing the police of “holding us captive in our homes”, they said they had themselves left home to seek justice for their sons. The police said there was no pressure on the families.

Speaking at the press conference, Shaheen mother of Naushad, one of the men killed in the alleged encounter, said: “We have not been kidnapped. The police were holding us captive inside our home. We have come to Delhi voluntarily — we want to ask the Prime Minister to help us get justice for our sons. We want a CBI inquiry into their deaths.”

Naushad and Mustakeem had been killed on September 20. According to the police, the two carried bounties of Rs 25,000 each for their arrests in connection with six murders in different parts of the district over the course of a month.

Mustakeem’s mother and grandmother had, however, alleged that the police had picked up the two men from their homes four days before the encounter.

An FIR was lodged in Aligarh’s Atrauli police station on September 27 in the name of Hina, Mustakeem’s wife, alleging that Shaheen and Shabana — the latter is Mustaqeem’s mother — had been kidnapped from their homes in Bainspada mohalla by seven or eight men. Among them, the FIR mentions, were two former presidents of the AMU students’ union.

According to Shabana, a day after the alleged encounter, the police held both their families inside their home and did not allow them to leave. “The activists were allowed in following pressure from local residents and mediapersons. We left with them (for Delhi) on Thursday,” Shabana said.

She also alleged that the police put pressure on Hina to lodge the FIR and she and a few other family members are still in the house.

Denying Shabana’s allegation that the police pressured Hina to file the complaint, Atrauli’s Circle Officer Pankaj Singh said, “She (Hina) does not know either of these two people. They entered her home and took away these two women. We will take unbiased action in the matter on the basis of evidence gathered during investigation.”

Maskoor Usmani, one of the student leaders named in the FIR, said, “We had gone to help the family. They themselves asked to be taken to Delhi to seek help.”

