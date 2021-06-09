Aligarh doses in Gr Noida: Police file FIR in vaccine ‘diversion’ case

At least 10 residents, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the camps were held in the society on May 21 and May 27. Records show that beneficiaries were issued certificates from the UPHC in Naurangabad. (Representational)

ALIGARH POLICE registered an FIR Tuesday night in the case of Covid-19 vaccination camps held last month in Jaypee Greens housing society in Greater Noida, in which nearly 200 residents got vaccines but many got certificates from a PHC in Naurangabad, in Aligarh district.

Gautam Budh (GB) Nagar police had on Sunday registered a case against organisers of the two vaccination camps.

Deputy SP Raghvendra Singh said the FIR is based on a complaint by chief medical officer (CMO) of Aligarh, B P Singh Kalyani, against unknown persons under IPC Sections 380 (theft) and 414 (assisting in concealing or disposing of or making away with stolen property).

Kalyani told The Indian Express, “Based on reports that vaccines were administered to residents at a Greater Noida housing society and certificates were issued from Nauraganbad PHC, we filed a complaint to police to investigate how vaccines from our PHC reached Greater Noida.”

An FIR was filed at Beta-2 police station in GB Nagar late Sunday night under several IPC Sections, including under Section 420 (cheating), against the apartment complex’s residents’ welfare association president Shubh Gautam and at least five others. They have been accused of organising “vaccine camps without prior permission from the Health Department of Gautam Buddh Nagar” district.

The FIR filed in GB Nagar also includes charges under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) — and Article 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act (disobeying any regulation or order).

DSP Singh said, “We will investigate how vaccines from Aligarh reached Greater Noida and who was behind this.”

On Monday, The Indian Express had reported that nearly 200 residents of Jaypee Greens were vaccinated for free in two camps conducted last month; the beneficiaries included those between 18 and 44 years, as also those above 45.

While Additional CMO of GB Nagar, Dr Neeraj Tyagi, had confirmed that no permission had been given for the camps, Gautam had denied all allegations. Naurangabad UPHC in-charge Dr Ramya had claimed that “vaccination of these beneficiaries were done at my centre”, and not outside.