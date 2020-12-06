Aligarh cop suspended for ‘raping’ Dalit woman who sought help in dowry case

Picture used for representational purpose

A police inspector in Aligarh district has been suspended for allegedly raping a 45-year-old Dalit woman on the pretext of helping her in a 2018 dowry case. Posted with Aligarh police, the accused (name withheld) was investigating a dowry harassment case lodged by the woman’s daughter against her in-laws.

The woman alleged that the accused would call her to a hotel on the pretext of sharing dowry case related documents and information and rape her in October, said police.

She claimed that the man threatened her if she revealed the incident to anyone, according to police. She claimed that he would use objectionable words while talking to her over phone. She has shared recorded voice clips of phone calls between them.

The accused has been booked for several charges such as rape, molestation and criminal intimidation, and the SC/ST Act, said the station house officer of the police station concerned. Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, Muniraj G confirmed the accused’s suspension. The woman complained to him on Wednesday and approached the police station on Friday, said the police.

The woman alleged that after being suspended, the accused called her to apologise, but when she showed her helplessness, he threatened her.

The victim further claimed that on December 1, the accused met her outside a different police station and threatened to eliminate and defame her, said the SHO.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd