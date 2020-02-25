Aligarh clash rocks UP Assembly

As Samajwadi Party and Congress raised the issue and sought a discussion, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna accused the Opposition of fuelling unrest. (File) As Samajwadi Party and Congress raised the issue and sought a discussion, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna accused the Opposition of fuelling unrest. (File)

The Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed a war of words between the treasury and Opposition benches over police action on anti-CAA protesters in Aligarh, a day after six persons, including a policeman, were injured in the violence.

As Samajwadi Party and Congress raised the issue and sought a discussion, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna accused the Opposition of fuelling unrest. Soon, Samajwadi Party and Congress MLAs walked out of the House, alleging that the BJP government was not giving proper response to their concerns.

As soon as the Assembly convened at 11 am, Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party member Ram Govind Chaudhary sought a discussion on the incident, saying police lathi-charged women protesters in Aligarh.

“There has been lathi-charge on women, teargas shells have been used against them. They have been insulted. One man has been shot at. There is a prevailing tension in Aligarh, and it is, therefore, a burning issue. Keeping all other work aside, there should be a debate on this issue,” Chaudhary told the Speaker.

Congress leader Aradhana Misra, who raised the same issue through a separate notice, alleged that the government is out to crush the peaceful protest against the CAA. “Is this the Ram rajya that the government claims (to be aiming for). It had been jungle raj ever since the BJP came to power,” Misra said, adding that the government is answerable for the police action.

Both Chaudhary and Misra have demanded a judicial probe into the incident by a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge. To this, minister Khanna said that instead the Opposition parties should be questioned for “inciting the violence”, and said they were “ready to waste the time of the House by daily raising only one issue”.

“You indulge in stone-pelting, you set jeeps on fire, you incite riots and then inside the House, you shed crocodile tears. There is a need is to expose these forces who are inciting violence,” Khanna said.

He added that the Aligarh incident was “a result of rivalry between protesting women and the Bhim Army”. —With inputs from PTI

