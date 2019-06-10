Aligarh child’s murder: Sadhvi Prachi stopped from visiting victim’s village

Hindu leader Sadhvi Prachi was stopped on Sunday from entering the village in Aligarh where a two-year-old girl has been killed. The administration has cited that Section 144 is in force in the area as a precaution against any possible flare-up.

Prachi was stopped by Aligarh Police on Sunday afternoon near Jewar Toll Plaza while she was on her way to meet the minor’s family. “There have been 27 such incidents in 10 days in Uttar Pradesh. Who will answer for that? Who is responsible for that? I am a social worker, I am not here for politics. Till the accused are burnt publicly, there will be no solution. I have also heard that the administration is pressuring the family,” she told the police at the toll plaza.

On Sunday, word spread in the village that a ‘Mahapanchayat’ will be held. The administration, however, said that the plan was cancelled after discussions with villagers. “Messages were being spread that a Mahapanchayat was to be held on Sunday. The police have arrested all accused in connection with the case and we spoke to the villagers and agreed that there was no need for one. It was a satisfactory discussion and the mahapanchayat was called off mutually,” Aligarh DM Chandra Bhushan Singh told The Indian Express. A magisterial inquiry has also been started.

Police have been deployed in large numbers in the village to prevent any untoward situation. “More than 400 personnel of UP Police, Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed in the area. At present, there is no communal tension,” said Mani Lal Patidar, SP Rural (Aligarh)

Aligarh Police has arrested four persons in connection with the case so far.