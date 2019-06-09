Aligarh child’s murder: Wife, brother of key accused held

The Uttar Pradesh police Saturday arrested the wife and the brother of Jahed, an accused in the murder of a two-year-old girl in Aligarh, for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The arrests come days after Jahed and another accused were held after the decomposed body of the girl was found in a garbage dump near Jahed’s home.

“Jahed’s wife and his brother Mehdi Hasan were arrested on Saturday and have been sent to jail. Their role had come up during the investigation. We have also recovered the piece of clothing in which the girl’s body was wrapped. It belongs to Jahed’s wife, who has admitted to it. Prima facie, it appears that they will be probed under IPC Section 120B (conspiracy),” said a senior police officer.

Jahed and another accused allegedly abducted the girl from outside her home on May 30, and disposed her body in a garbage dump after killing her — allegedly over a monetary dispute Jahed had with the girl’s grandfather. The body was found three days later, by which time it had decomposed and animals had damaged it, said police.

According to Jahed’s neighbours, a scuffle had erupted between Jahed, Mehdi and the family members of the victim after her body was found, following which Mehdi went missing.

Police claimed that the girl, before she was murdered, was held at the co-accused’s house. Police claimed the two people arrested Saturday knew about the murder but did not inform authorities. The District Magistrate and the SSP visited the victim’s house Saturday.

Meanwhile, the homes of both key accused remained shut. The Indian Express reported Saturday that the second accused (name withheld to protect the identity of minor victim) was booked in 2014 for allegedly raping his own minor daughter. His wife shifted to her parents’ home with their children soon after he allegedly raped his daughter.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, she said: “After the rape, I brought my children here and have been raising them on my own. I would visit (him) once in a while but not for long. He would do drugs and beat me. I feel safer here.” She said he initially used to send money for his children but eventually stopped.