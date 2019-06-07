Aligarh child murder: Terrible crime must not go unpunished, says Rahul Gandhi

A day after two people were arrested in the gruesome killing of a three-year-old girl in Aligarh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to “bring the killers to justice.” Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, too, reacted calling it an “inhuman crime.”

“The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice,” Rahul said before leaving for his trip to Kerala.

Priyanka tweeted, “The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us?”

The child was allegedly killed and her hand chopped in a money dispute that her father had with the accused. The accused, identified as Zahid (27) and Aslam (42) are residents of Tappal town. Last Friday, an FIR for kidnapping was registered after the girl went missing from outside her relative’s house. On Sunday, her partially decomposed body was found in a pile of garbage 50-60 metres from her house.

The postmortem report revealed that the girl died of strangulation. “In the postmortem report there was no sign of any kind of sexual assault. No trace of acid was found, and contrary to what some social media posts claim, her eyes were not gouged out. As per the postmortem report she was strangled to death,” said Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary.

The SSP added that the killing had no communal angle and there was no tension in the area.