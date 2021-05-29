Aligarh: 12 dead after consuming spurious liquor, four arrested

The district administration said deaths were reported across Lodha, Andla, Cherath villages and were linked to an alleged illegal supply from the same source.

At least 12 people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, while 17 are undergoing treatment in government hospitals. Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

Police said the case came to light on Thursday from the Lodha area after a person fell ill after consuming spurious liquor and then died. By Friday morning, seven more deaths were reported, resulting in the administration launching an investigation.

The district administration said deaths were reported across Lodha, Andla, Cherath villages and were linked to an alleged illegal supply from the same source.

Officials recovered small bottles of unauthorised liquor from houses and the trail led to a local salesman, Anil Chaudhary, from whom the residents were buying liquor. A liquor shop owner, Ganga Sahay, was arrested on Friday evening along with his helpers Narendra and Ajay.

Excise officials also sealed the godowns belonging to the accused in Lodha area.

“We have information that 12 people died after allegedly drinking poisonous liquor and many are being treated. The police, along with administration and members of the Excise Department, are carrying out raids. The main accused, Anil Chaudhary, was arrested. We are looking for two more accused,” said Agra Zone ADG Rajiv Krishna.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the case and has issued directives for action. Five Aligarh excise officials were suspended for negligence of duty.

Aligarh DM Chandra Bhushan said, “We will be making more raids. We are also looking to initiate NSA proceedings against the accused and will also be invoking the Gangster Act against them.”